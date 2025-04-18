U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his opposition to foreign ownership of U.S. Steel on Thursday, while sending mixed signals as to whether the acquisition of the iconic American company by Nippon Steel could be part of tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States.

“It could be, but I doubt it. I think we’re going to view it separately,” Trump said when asked by reporters about whether the $14.9 billion transaction was included in the tariff negotiations. “I have great respect for Japan, but we don’t want a foreign country buying U.S. Steel."