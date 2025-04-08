In an extremely rare move on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a second national security review of Nippon Steel’s proposed purchase of U.S. Steel — a move that might finally bring the derailed merger back on track.
In a memorandum addressed to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday, Trump directed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to review the deal and assist him in determining whether any “future actions” would be needed.
The deal had previously gone through the review, but CFIUS avoided drawing a conclusion and deferred to former President Joe Biden instead. Biden blocked the transaction in early January.
