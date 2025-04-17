SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao, one of 12 members Dalton Investments proposed for posts on Fuji Media Holdings’ board of directors, said Thursday he is ready to “fight to the end” if the media conglomerate refuses to rethink its board of directors lineup.

Kitao, speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, said he will increase SBI Holdings’ stake in Fuji Media Holdings depending on how the TV network responds.

“If they choose to go up against us, I am prepared to fight to the end — that much is clear. If they are going to fight against a decent plan with no signs of remorse, I’m ready to take on the fight,” said Kitao.