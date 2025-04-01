A third-party report on a series of scandals at Fuji TV has shed light on not only the "sexual violence" committed by TV personality Masahiro Nakai against a female newscaster at the network but also a deeply ingrained culture of harassment that had resulted in several similar incidents.
The nearly 300-page report, released Monday by a committee led by lawyer Akira Takeuchi, identified what it described as serious violations of human rights in how the company handled the aftermath of the incident involving Nakai, a former member of now-disbanded boy band SMAP. This caused secondary victimization of the unnamed woman and highlighted gross incompetence at the managerial level.
Here are the main takeaways of the report.
