Japanese comedian Takaaki Ishibashi on Wednesday apologized for his involvement in a dinner that has been compared to the sexual harassment case involving former television star Masahiro Nakai.

A third-party committee, set up by Fuji Television Network and the parent, last month said that more than 10 years ago, a female Fuji TV employee who participated in a dinner was forced to be alone with a performer and sexually harassed.

The committee said the incident was similar to the sexual assault case involving Nakai, who retired from the entertainment industry after the scandal came to light. A weekly magazine reported that the performer was Ishibashi.

Admitting his participation in the dinner, Ishibashi said in a statement released Wednesday, "I don't remember the details probably because I had drunk too much."

"Due to my own shortcomings, I may have stepped over the line," he said. "I sincerely regret making the woman in question feel uncomfortable.”

Ishibashi, who on April 3 said he had developed early-stage esophageal cancer, said in Wednesday's statement that he also suffers from pharyngeal cancer. He is presently in hospital after having undergone surgery, according to the statement.

On why he rejected an investigation requested by the third-party panel, Ishibashi said, "The request coincided with the diagnosis of my illness, and I was busy due to numerous tests and preparations for hospitalization.

“I also lacked the mental composure to respond properly, so I apologize for that.”