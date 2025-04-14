A senior JPMorgan Asset Management investment strategist said he has held back on some of his public comments on U.S. tariffs due to concerns about the impact his full opinions would have on his colleagues and on the Wall Street bank.

In a webinar titled "The 2025 Tariff Shock," Michael Cembalest, chair of market and investment strategy and a Wall Street veteran, said he had not been able to fully express his views on the potential impacts of the tariffs on markets and economies.

In the April 7 webinar, he said the tariffs were a "kind of sledgehammer, brute force approach."