Hong Kong passed a cybersecurity law on Wednesday to regulate operators of critical infrastructure, forcing them to strengthen computer systems and report cybersecurity incidents or risk penalties of up to 5 million Hong Kong dollars ($640,000).

The law, set to take effect in 2026, aims to safeguard the security of computer systems vital to the functioning of critical infrastructure, said Chris Tang, the security chief of the Asian financial hub.

"It's definitely not to target personal information or commercial secrets," he added.