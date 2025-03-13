With Japan having failed to win an exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, concerns are growing that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would target the Japanese auto sector next.

The Trump administration Wednesday introduced 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imported into the United States in a bid to strengthen U.S. manufacturers.

Trade minister Yoji Muto recently visited the United States to have talks with his counterparts, during which he asked for Japan to be exempted from the tariffs — but the efforts did not bear fruit.