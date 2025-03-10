U.S. President Donald Trump declined Sunday to rule out the possibility that the United States might enter a recession this year.
"I hate to predict things like that," he told a Fox News interviewer when asked directly about a possible recession in 2025.
"There is a period of transition, because what we're doing is very big — we're bringing wealth back to America," he said, adding, "It takes a little time."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.