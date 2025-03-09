Toyota will suspend three lines at two plants in Aichi Prefecture on Monday, company officials have said.

The suspension is believed to be due to the effects of an explosion and fire accident at a plant of Chuo Spring, a Toyota affiliate, on Thursday.

The automaker will decide around noon on Monday when to resume the lines.

Subject to the suspension are a line in the Takaoka plant in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, which produces the RAV4 and the Harrier SUVs, and two lines in Toyota Industries's Nagakusa plant in Obu, Achi, which produces the RAV4.

Thursday's explosion prompted Chuo Spring to halt two of the seven lines at its Fujioka plant in Toyota, which produces springs for vehicle suspensions. It has not been decided when the lines will be restarted.

The same plant also suffered an explosion and fire accident in October 2023, prompting Toyota to suspend 13 lines at eight plants.