TikTok has lashed out at the Australian government for excluding YouTube from a nationwide digital crackdown, setting the stage for a public battle over one of the toughest social media laws in the democratic world.

In a submission to Australia’s department of communications, the Chinese-owned short-form video platform wrote with contempt about the design of looming regulation that will ban those age below 16 from most social media. The government last year deemed Google-owned YouTube to be a health and education service and exempted it from the new restriction.

TikTok described the carve-out as a "sweetheart deal” that’s "illogical, anti-competitive and short sighted.” Government assessments of YouTube’s educative value don’t survive "even the most cursory of closer examinations,” TikTok said.