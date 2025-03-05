Google is urging officials at the U.S. Justice Department to back away from a push to break up the search engine company, citing national security concerns, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Representatives for the Alphabet unit asked the government in a meeting last week to take a less aggressive stance as the U.S. looks to end what a judge ruled to be an illegal online search monopoly, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the private deliberations.

The administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden in November had called for Google to sell its Chrome web browser and make other changes to its business, including an end to billions of dollars in exclusivity payments to companies including Apple.