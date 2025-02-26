Apple Inc. investors rejected an outside shareholder proposal to end the iPhone maker’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, though Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the company may make some adjustments to the program.

The company conducted the vote as part of its annual meeting, held virtually on Thursday, with Cook and General Counsel Kate Adams leading the proceedings. In line with Apple’s recommendations, investors also spurned requests for reports on artificial intelligence risks and decisions related to child sex abuse material, or CSAM. They also rejected a measure about charitable giving practices.

Shareholders re-elected Apple’s board of directors, ratified its outside accounting firm and approved the company’s executive compensation. Last year, Cook received an 18% pay bump to $74.6 million, including a $3 million base salary, $58.1 million in stock, and roughly $13.5 million in additional compensation.