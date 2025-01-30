Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s profit rose more than analysts estimated in the fiscal third quarter, as the Bank of Japan’s interest-rate hikes put it on track to deliver record annual earnings.

Net income at Japan’s second-largest bank rose 54% from a year earlier to ¥410.8 billion ($2.6 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, according to calculations based on nine-month results released Wednesday. That beat the ¥340.2 billion average of three analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Japanese banks are enjoying bumper earnings as they begin to benefit from rising interest rates following more than a decade of ultraeasy monetary policy.