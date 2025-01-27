DeepSeek, an AI startup just over a year old, has stirred awe and consternation in Silicon Valley with its breakthrough artificial intelligence model that offers comparable performance to the world’s best chatbots at seemingly a fraction of the cost.
Created in China’s Hangzhou, DeepSeek carries far-reaching implications for the global tech industry and supply chain, offering a counterpoint to the widespread belief that the future of AI will require ever-increasing amounts of power and energy to develop.
What exactly is DeepSeek?
