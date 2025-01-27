Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called on his former boss to uphold a law banning TikTok for national security reasons and to allow Japan’s Nippon Steel to purchase U.S. Steel in support of global business ties, both positions more in line with traditional Republican orthodoxy.

Pence, who served in President Donald Trump’s first term, has been seeking to steer the Republican Party toward a brand of conservatism that Trump has largely upended through his Make America Great Again movement.

The relationship between the men has shattered since Pence refused Trump’s demands four years ago to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The former vice president said he wants to use "whatever remains of my bully pulpit” to be an anchor of "traditional conservatism.”