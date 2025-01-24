Japan's much-loved tonkatsu pork cutlets come with a mound of freshly shredded cabbage, but a surge in the price of the humble vegetable has prompted chef Katsumi Shinagawa to skimp on servings.
The culprit is a changing climate. Last year's record summer heat and heavy rain ruined crops, driving up the cost of the leafy green in what media have dubbed a "cabbage shock."
It is the latest pain point for shoppers and eateries already squeezed by inflation, with energy bills up along with the price of staples from rice to flour and cooking oil.
