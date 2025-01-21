One night in late October, Whitney Patterson spotted a YouTube video about people buying shares in Trump Media & Technology Group, U.S. President Donald Trump's social media and streaming company.
Patterson had never heard of Trump Media and had never invested in a stock on her own. But that night, Patterson, whose family owns a pickle business, moved a third of the cash in her retirement fund into Trump's company.
About a week later, she voted for him too.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.