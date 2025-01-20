Ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, Meta head Mark Zuckerberg ended its U.S. fact-checking programs meant to label viral, misleading content.
Meta will review posts only in response to user reports, Zuckerberg said on Jan. 7.
Automated systems will flag "high-severity violations" around terrorism, child exploitation, scams and drugs. The changes only apply to its U.S. operations, not to other regions.
