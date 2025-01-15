After traveling to Tokyo for meetings, employees of Yoshiki Kojima's IT company crash out in a capsule hotel as a tourism boom makes regular rooms too pricey for domestic business trips.

A weak yen is attracting more visitors than ever to Japan, with national tourism figures for 2024, released Wednesday, expected to top 2019's record of nearly 32 million.

But that is also raising prices for Kojima's staff and other Japanese business travelers.