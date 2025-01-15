Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda strengthened speculation of a looming policy move by flagging the decision on whether to raise interest rates at next week’s meeting in a comment that strengthened the yen.

The governor also said Wednesday he heard many encouraging views on pay during new year events at various industries, and at the BOJ’s recent branch managers’ meeting. The U.S. economy and the momentum toward spring wage negotiations remain key points, he added, while giving a speech at an event hosted by the Regional Banks Association of Japan.

Following Ueda’s remarks, the yen strengthened as much as 0.4% to ¥157.34 against the dollar, after earlier hovering around the ¥158 level.