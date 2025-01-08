A potential foreign acquisition of Japanese retail giant Seven & I would be "heavily related" to national security, Japan's economy minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Wednesday.

His public comment is the first by a senior Japanese official over security issues raised by a $47 billion buyout offer by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Seven & I was classified as "core" to Japan's national security in September, raising questions as to whether it was a defensive move. The finance ministry said at the time that the classification would not create hurdles to a potential buyout.