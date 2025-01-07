Tesla supplier Panasonic Energy plans to eliminate its supply-chain dependence on China for electric vehicle batteries made in the United States, a senior executive said, calling the shift a "No.1 objective."

The comments from Allan Swan, President of Panasonic Energy of North America, highlight how incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to raise tariffs on imported Chinese goods has forced companies around the world to reassess their manufacturing processes.

Panasonic Energy, which supplies batteries to Tesla and other automakers, is a unit of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic.