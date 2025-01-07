Japan’s biggest automakers pledged cooperation in tech-focused areas to survive in the rapidly evolving global industry, just as two of its largest car brands begin negotiating a deal that would effectively split the country’s industry in two.

Over the next decade, manufacturers will need to pool resources and collaborate in areas like artificial intelligence and electric vehicles to catch up with the technologically sophisticated cars available in other markets, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said in its road map for 2035.

The call to action comes at a pivotal time for Japan’s industry. Honda has just announced a deal that would see it fold a flailing Nissan into its business in tie up that would pit the duo against Toyota and its partnerships with Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki.