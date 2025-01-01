The shinkansen is an engineering wonder, an enduring symbol of Japan's postwar economic miracle and the country's technological prowess.

It’s still gee-wiz when so much is so ho-hum.

The world just doesn't seem to want to buy it. Only one shinkansen system has ever been sold overseas, to Taiwan, even though bullet trains have become popular must-haves for nations trying to demonstrate their own advancement, or simply trying to move people faster.