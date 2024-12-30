Rising sick leave rates may be bad news for German companies at a time the economy is already ailing — but for private eye Marcus Lentz, it has been a boon for his business.

He is seeing a record number of requests from firms for his agency to check up on employees suspected of calling in sick when they are actually fit to work.

"There are just more and more companies that don't want to put up with it anymore," he said, adding his Lentz Group was receiving up to 1,200 such requests annually, around double the figure from a few years earlier.