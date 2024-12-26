195 major food and beverage firms are planning price hikes for a record 1,380 products in January amid rising logistics and labor costs, Teikoku Databank said Thursday.

According to the private research firm, January markups will center on bread products.

Yamazaki Baking is scheduled to increase prices of 290 items by 5.6% on average, including its mainstay Royal Bread sliced bread and the its sweet red bean bun.

Another major bread maker, Pasco Shikishima, plans hikes of 1% to 5% for its flagship Chojuku sliced bread and 234 other products.

Teikoku Databank also said consumers will have to pay more for a total of 6,121 items between January and April, with frozen food and alcoholic drink makers, in particular, rushing to boost prices following bread producers.

If the price hike momentum remains intact, 15,000 to 20,000 food and beverage products will be repriced higher for the whole of 2025, compared with 12,520 items this year, the company forecast.