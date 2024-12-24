Bank of Japan policymakers agreed in October to keep raising interest rates if the economy moves in line with their forecast, but some stressed the need for caution on uncertainty over U.S. economic policy, minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday.

The debate highlights how overseas economic risks, particularly those surrounding the new U.S. administration's policies, will be key to how soon the BOJ will hike rates.

While the Oct. 30-31 meeting was held before Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 5 presidential election, BOJ board members warned of renewed market volatility and potential big changes to U.S. policy as key risks to the outlook, the minutes showed.