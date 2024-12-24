Mizuho Financial Group’s efforts to expand its global mergers and acquisitions advisory business will likely get a boost from the incoming Donald Trump administration’s policies.
Masahiro Kihara, the CEO of Mizuho, Japan’s third-largest lender, is expecting U.S. President-elect Trump to make regulations more business friendly. This could aid the firm, which is seeking a bigger dealmaking presence in U.S. financial markets and acquired boutique investment bank Greenhill last year.
"I think there are many positives for the U.S. such as a pickup in M&As” as a result of Trump’s return, Kihara said in an interview. For foreign firms, though, "given ‘Make America Great Again,’ I don’t know yet how the acquisition of U.S. companies by the Japanese will be viewed,” he said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.