Mizuho Financial Group’s efforts to expand its global mergers and acquisitions advisory business will likely get a boost from the incoming Donald Trump administration’s policies.

Masahiro Kihara, the CEO of Mizuho, Japan’s third-largest lender, is expecting U.S. President-elect Trump to make regulations more business friendly. This could aid the firm, which is seeking a bigger dealmaking presence in U.S. financial markets and acquired boutique investment bank Greenhill last year.

"I think there are many positives for the U.S. such as a pickup in M&As” as a result of Trump’s return, Kihara said in an interview. For foreign firms, though, "given ‘Make America Great Again,’ I don’t know yet how the acquisition of U.S. companies by the Japanese will be viewed,” he said.