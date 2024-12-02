Cryptocurrency exchange operator DMM Bitcoin said Monday that it will go out of business.

The company, part of the DMM.com group, is believed to have found it difficult to continue operations after about ¥48.2 billion's worth of customers' bitcoin deposits were stolen in May.

The company plans to hand over its customers' deposits to SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency exchange unit of SBI Holdings, around next March.

DMM Bitcoin detected the bitcoin deposit breach on May 31. It has since restricted some services, such as the withdrawal of crypto assets. In June, it secured the amount of bitcoin equivalent to what was lost, with financial support from the DMM group.

The company apologized for the prolonged inconvenience in a statement released on its website on Monday.

Over the incident, the Financial Services Agency in September issued a business improvement order to DMM Bitcoin under the payment service law, urging it to find out the cause and strengthen its systems.

The agency cited the company's sloppy management, such as the concentration of authorities for system operation and security and the lack of decentralized management of private keys for asset management.