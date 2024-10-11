The Bank of Japan is working to communicate better with the public and investors just months after markets were gripped by turmoil blamed in part on poor monetary-policy signaling.

“There is no silver bullet in better communication. Each approach comes with pros and cons, and I would say that there is no clear consensus yet among board members about which approaches to pursue,” BOJ Deputy Gov. Ryozo Himino said during a speech at a conference hosted by Bloomberg in Tokyo on Thursday.

“After the August market turmoil, many commentators argued that the bank should have had better communication with market participants.”