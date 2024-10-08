Alphabet must lift restrictions that prevent developers from setting up rival marketplaces that compete with its Google Play Store, a judge has ruled, upending the search giant’s dominance in the lucrative Android app market.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday handed a big victory to Epic Games in its long-running antitrust challenge to the technology giant’s app store, which brought in $14.66 billion in sales in 2020. The ruling comes after the maker of the popular video game Fortnite convinced a jury that Google abused its power in the Android app market with its Google Play store policies.

Alphabet shares fell as much as 2.5% to $162.96 in New York. They had been up 20% this year through the end of last week.