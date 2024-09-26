Meta Platforms has debuted its first pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses — devices that show a combined view of the digital and physical worlds — in a key step toward CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of one day offering a hands-free alternative to the smartphone.

The new glasses, introduced Wednesday and called Orion, look like thick, black reading glasses, but have lenses that can display text messages, video calls and even YouTube videos in the user’s field of vision. They are prototypes that aren’t for sale, but will be used internally at Meta for testing and improving the product.

An accompanying wristband that detects nerve stimulation and cameras built into the frames that track eye movement allow Orion wearers to "click” or "scroll” on the display using just their hands.