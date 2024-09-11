As the Bank of Japan slows debt purchases, local investors are doing just the opposite, limiting upward pressure on bond yields.
Private investors in the nation bought a net ¥32.2 trillion ($225 billion) of government notes in the 12 months through August, Bloomberg analysis of BOJ data showed.
Net purchases by the central bank have fallen below zero as redemptions surpassed buying.
