Hong Kong-based Sengu Capital is starting a new hedge fund focused on improving corporate management in Japan, tapping into the country’s financial market revival.

The company will start trading for the fund in early October, Chief Investment Officer Yoshihiko Ohira and Chief Operating Officer Xavier Fanjaud said in an interview. The Japan fund attracted multiyear backing from HS Group (Hong Kong), a provider of strategic capital to such fledgling managers, in exchange for a cut of their fee revenue.

Investors have been trying to put more money to work in Japan, as the country emerges from more than a decade of deflation while China grapples with a domestic economic slowdown. Yet, the number of Japan-focused hedge funds in business has barely increased over the years, according to Preqin estimates as of mid-July.