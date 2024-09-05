BYD is rolling out electric-vehicle charging stations and ramping up marketing and customer incentives in Japan, aiming to boost sales in a market that has become a stumbling block in the Chinese automaker's global expansion.
Warren Buffett-backed BYD has become China's largest EV maker after years of breakneck growth at home.
Now, it is expanding overseas, including in Japan, one of the world's largest auto markets.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.