YOKOHAMA –

BYD is rolling out electric-vehicle charging stations and ramping up marketing and customer incentives in Japan, aiming to boost sales in a market that has become a stumbling block in the Chinese automaker's global expansion.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD has become China's largest EV maker after years of breakneck growth at home.

Now, it is expanding overseas, including in Japan, one of the world's largest auto markets.