Around 1 in 3 employees have considered returning to their previous employers, which could prompt companies to look into former workers for prospective hires amid a tight labor market, according to a survey by Tokyo-based career site Mynavi.

The reasons for this varied, from shifts in personal circumstances after they quit their jobs, to a newfound appreciation for their former workplace after leaving, according to the survey released in July.

Employees who maintained regular contact with former colleagues were more likely to consider returning, with 65.6% expressing a desire to go back, compared with just 15.8% of those who had no longer maintained contact.