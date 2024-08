Nvidia's quarterly forecast on Wednesday failed to meet the lofty expectations of investors, who have driven a dizzying rally in its stock as they bet billions on the future of generative artificial intelligence.

Shares of the chipmaker fell 6% in after-hours trading, weighing on shares of other chipmakers.

The report has been seen as a day of reckoning for the tech sector, and the results were treated as mixed, despite heady growth and profit.