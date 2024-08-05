Friday’s share-price rout in Japan continued with a vengeance on Monday and set the tone for markets globally, with U.S. indexes trading overnight and cryptocurrencies moving down in line with the 225-issue Nikkei average.

The yen staged an energetic rally, maintaining a trend ongoing for weeks, and is now trading at levels not seen since early 2024. Yields collapsed in Japan, with the benchmark 10-year government bond dropping like a rock and now well below 1%.

At the close Monday, the benchmark index was down 4,451.28, or 12.40%, to 31,458.42.