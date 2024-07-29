U.N. member states meet Monday seeking to finalize an international treaty on the fight against cybercrime, a text strongly opposed by an unlikely alliance of human rights groups and big technology companies.

The "United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime" originated in 2017 when Russian diplomats sent the world body's secretary-general a letter outlining the initiative.

Two years later, and despite U.S. and European opposition, the General Assembly created an intergovernmental committee tasked with drawing up such a treaty.