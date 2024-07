Shares of Timee — the developer of an innovative job matchmaking app helping to address Japan’s severe labor shortage — rose as much as 28% in their first day of trading.

The stock surged to as high as ¥1,855 ($12.07) Friday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Growth market after the nation’s largest initial public offering (IPO), so far, this year.

The shares were sold at ¥1,450, the top of the expected range.