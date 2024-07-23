Japanese entrepreneurs should seek more opportunities outside their home country to unleash their potential, foreign investors and other market participants advise.

“There's a lot of progress being made” in Japan’s startup scene over the past few years, said Jonathan Ortmans, who founded the Global Entrepreneurship Network, a Washington D.C.-based organization that provides support programs for entrepreneurs and startups.

“But I do think that one will need to have more progress. And that's going to take, in particular, those startups to adapt more to an international culture of entrepreneurship.”