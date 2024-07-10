A group of residents in Tokyo said on Wednesday they were aiming to block construction of a massive logistics and data center planned by Singaporean developer GLP, in a worrying sign for businesses looking to Japan to meet growing demand.

The petition by more than 220 residents of the city of Akishima in western Tokyo follows a successful bid in December in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, to quash a similar data-center plan.

The Akishima residents were concerned the center would threaten wildlife, cause pollution and a spike in electricity usage, and drain its water supply which comes solely from groundwater.