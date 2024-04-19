Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank may raise interest rates again if the yen's declines significantly push up inflation, highlighting the impact currency moves may have on the timing of the next policy shift.

"There's a possibility the weak yen could push up trend inflation through rises in imported goods prices," Ueda said in a news conference after attending the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting in Washington.

"If the impact becomes too big to ignore, it might lead to a change in monetary policy," he said, signaling the chance of another rate hike depending on the inflationary impact of the weak yen.