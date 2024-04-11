An estimated 23.3 million people in Japan are expected to travel during the Golden Week holidays, marking a robust resurgence to 90% of pre-pandemic levels, according to survey results from travel agency JTB.

This year's Golden Week marks a significant milestone — it will be the first such holiday period since the government downgraded COVID-19’s classification to the same level as the seasonal flu in May last year, thereby lifting all travel restrictions.

Conducted online in early March, JTB's preliminary survey reached 10,000 respondents nationwide, spanning ages 15 to 79.