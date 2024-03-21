Japan Airlines said Thursday that it is buying 32 new aircraft from Airbus and 10 from Boeing, without giving financial details.

"Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced today, following its board of directors meeting, the decision to introduce a total of 21 Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Airbus, along with 11 A321neo aircraft, and 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft from The Boeing Company, as part of its fleet renewal plan," a statement said.

JAL, one of the nation's top two airlines, has long been a loyal Boeing customer. The carrier currently had just 16 Airbus planes, all of them the wide-body A350, in its fleet of 224 as of March last year. That compared with 157 Boeing planes.

Boeing has faced growing questions over its quality control following a midair blowout of a panel during an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year, shaking the confidence of airlines and travelers.