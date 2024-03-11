Resource-scarce Japan is shoring up long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas from close allies Australia and the United States as key contracts from providers including Russia are set to expire by the early 2030s.

Japan's biggest power generator JERA last month agreed to buy a 15.1% stake in Woodside Energy's Scarborough project in Australia. It was the latest in a string of deals as the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to disrupt access to gas from its northern neighbor, making it more imperative to find reliable long-term supply sources.

LNG accounts for about a third of Japan's power generation and it is the world's second-largest importer behind China.