Kathy Matsui, the former vice chair of Goldman Sachs Group’s Japan unit, said the realization of womenomics, the term that she coined about the economic benefits of empowering women, is still a work in progress.

"One challenge that Japan faces is whether we can increase the representation of women in leadership positions,” Matsui said. While the employment rate for women has increased, it’s still difficult for them to move from nonregular jobs to management positions, she said.

Matsui’s comments come after the Japanese government pressed companies listed on the Prime Market Index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to raise the ratio of female executives to 30%. According to the Cabinet Office, in 2023, women accounted for only 13% of the total number of executive positions at prime listed companies.