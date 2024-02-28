Artificial intelligence is likely to replace or at least lend a hand in tasks that take up almost three-quarters of the time bank employees now spend working.

That’s the conclusion of a new analysis by consultancy Accenture, which said banking has the potential to benefit more from the technology than any other industry. Just 27% of employees’ time currently has a low potential of being transformed, according to the analysis.

"There is a reinvention that is happening across banks, a way for firms to step back and reevaluate ways of working,” Keri Smith, global banking data and AI lead at Accenture, said in an interview.