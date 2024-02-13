Toyota Motor has chosen Masahiro Inoue to restore leadership at Daihatsu Motor after the unit became entangled in a vehicle certification scandal.

Inoue, the CEO of Toyota Latin America, will replace Soichiro Okudaira effective March 1, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Daihatsu’s top posts would be replaced and its operations abroad would folded into Toyota’s oversight, Toyota CEO Koji Sato said Tuesday. A new leadership structure for Daihatsu will be announced in April, Inoue said.